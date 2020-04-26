Aren't ya GLAAD these celebrities are coming together to host the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream this weekend?

This evening, GLAAD is hosting a livestream event on YouTube that will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community during these times. Further, the event aims to highlight and support those living with HIV during this unprecedented time.

GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink—a coalition of more than 250 centers from 45 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.

Curious as to who who's on the line-up tonight?

GLAAD announced that Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will be putting on some special performances during the livestream event, with other special guests including Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Gigi Gorgeous, Sharon Stone and Michelle Visage. Plus many other surprise guests!