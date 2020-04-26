Hilaria Baldwinis taking a break for a "muumu" to share an update on her growing baby bump.

Less than a month after the 36-year-old and Alec Baldwin announced they were expecting another baby, after going through a miscarriage, Hilaria is giving fans another pregnancy update.

Taking to Instagram to share a stripped down mirror selfie, Hilaria jokingly shared that Alec said she was "unrecognizable" in her muumu. "So here we are, in case you couldn't tell... also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps: not giving up my muumu, AB.... get used to it."

Earlier this month, Hilaria spoke to E! News about how her four children were dealing with the news of welcoming a new baby brother or sister to the family. And of course, "they are so excited!"

She added, "They have known for awhile. By the time it was sort of more customary to tell people, the [corona]virus had become a really big problem in this country and it just didn't seem like the timing was right. We were wrapped up in so much."