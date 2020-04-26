by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 26 Apr. 2020 8:56 AM
Blake Lively is trolling her husband ... once again!
The Gossip Girl alum and Ryan Reynolds are known for their hilarious banter on social media, and that's exactly what they both did this weekend. Can you say couple goals?!
On Saturday, the 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at her one true love. Blake uploaded an image of the Deadpool star's new hairstyle, which showed off his baby man bun.
"I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," she quipped on her caption, alongside a photo of her hubby rocking a tiny ponytail (with a chic teal hair-tie, no less!).
It's possible the couple's kids could be behind Ryan's hairdo, however, it's clear the duo enjoys making fun of each other. Because it didn't take long for Ryan to troll his wife on his own Instagram account.
"Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so...," the 43-year-old actor joked on his Stories.
Of course, Ryan's new look isn't as wild as some celebrities', who've had major beauty transformations during their quarantine.
To see the Deadpool star's tiny ponytail and other stars rock their crazy 'dos, scroll through our gallery below!
The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.
The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
It's only a matter of time before another celebrity shows off a new lewk.
