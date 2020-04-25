Jhené Aiko believes in her music's purpose to heal.

From her 2011 debut mixtape Sailing Souls to her third studio album Chilombo, the ethereal 32-year-old singer has not only established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry but has also cemented herself in our psyche through her music.

"After hearing so many stories from fans and the reasons to why they listen to my music, I realized that my purpose in creating is to help people heal and transform," Aiko tells E! News in a recent interview via email. "Incorporating crystal bowls into my music became very important to me when I realized how much their vibrations and tones were helping me heal personally."

Sound or singing bowls are said to promote relaxation and the vibrations of a singing bowl can have beneficial changes in the body including reducing stress, balancing the body's energy system, among other healing properties. In Chilombo, the Los Angeles-bred singer plays alchemy crystal singing bowls under every song.

For example, "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)" carries note D in the background which stimulates the sacral chakra (your passion and pleasure center) and "H.O.E (Happiness Over Everything)" is in note C and F which stimulates the heart and root chakra (your stability, security, and basic needs center) respectively.

She adds, "The more I study sound and its healing effects, the more I put intention of healing into my music."

From the spiritual and otherworldly ways in which she carries herself, Aiko is a voice for those in search of healing. And as the world continues to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the "Growing Apart Too" singer speaks to E! News about what she's practicing to stay grounded during anxious times, the healing effects of sound bowls, her reading recommendations and what she's doing to keep busy at home.