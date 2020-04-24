Texas forever!

Close to nine years after Friday Night Lights aired its final episode on NBC, fans still can't get enough of the stars who made Dillon, Texas such a special city.

In fact, thousands of fans came together to watch the cast reunite for a special Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome event that aims to encourage everyone to take action and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams) and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) went down memory lane and looked back at the NBC series.

They also updated fans on a possible reunion episode. After all, a 10-year reunion show could be pretty cool, right?

"I don't know about you guys but I get this question every time I'm interviewed: Will there be a reunion episode or will there be a spinoff?" Adrianne shared. "The answer is no."