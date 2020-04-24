Lauren Conrad Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., 24 Apr. 2020 1:51 PM

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Being a mother herself, Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about what mom wants for Mother's Day. The designer has shared some pieces in her LC Lauren Conrad Kohl's line that she thinks are perfect for gifting on May 10.

If you're running late with picking out a gift this year, don't worry: Kohl's has a curbside pick-up service, available at most Kohl's stores daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. This means you don't have to wait for any of the goodies below to show up at your doorstep. Learn more about how to use this service here.

But first, check out Conrad's Mother's Day gift guide below, including cozy PJs, matching mommy and me items and more!

LC Lauren Conrad Graphic Tee & Shorts Pajama Set in Pink Stripe

Mom will never want to take off this ruffled T and shorts pajama set. It says "I need sleep" in cursive—relatable.

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$46
$32 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Mommy & Me Llama Faux Fur Slippers

Your wife will die over these mommy and me slippers saying "mama llama," "baby llama" and "mini llama." They start at just $13 for the baby llama pair.

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$18
$13 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Mommy & Me Tote Bags

Speaking of matching, these "mama" and smaller "mini" tote bags are a gift that will speak to both your wife and fashion-loving kid. They start at $27 for a "mini" bag.

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$39
$27 (mini) Kohl's $49
$34 (mama) Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Mommy & Me Velour Slippers

These "mama" and "mini" slippers come in gray and start at $13 for the adorable "mini" pair made for an infant. They're super comfy with a memory foam footbed.

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$18
$13 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad 3-D Floral Ceramic Mom Trinket Tray

This floral trinket tray is the perfect addition to her nightstand. She can plop her rings and earrings onto it before dozing off. 

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$26
$13 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Striped Travel Rescue Kit

This handy travel rescue kit includes a clear claw clip, a pop-up brush/compact, two earring backs, three hair ponies, two bobby pins, tweezers, a nail file, an eye mask and ear plugs. Pair it with any other item Conrad suggests here for a great gift!

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$30
$15 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Auntie Pendant Necklace & Stud Earring Set

This necklace and stud earring gift set is perfect to show your little one's aunt (who is also a mom) appreciation on Mother's Day. It's an affordable way to acknowledge all of the mothers in your life.

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$16
$8 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Koala Mom & Baby Trinket Tray

This koala mom and baby trinket tray is perfect to throw in with any Mother's Day gift. How cute!

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$36
$18 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Sister Pendant Necklace & Stud Earring Set

Wish your favorite sister and mom happy Mother's Day with this simple pendant and stud earring set. It'll make her feel appreciated.

EComm, Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day Gift Guide
$16
$8 Kohl's

Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these gifts for the earth mother and the best sites for unique Mother's Day flowers

