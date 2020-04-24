You don't have to wait until tonight to see the first scene of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The new series premieres on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m., but the first scene of the reality competition is below. In the four-part series, Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo help turn stars from the worlds of film, music, television and comedy into drag queens fit for competition.

The sneak peek below features Bob, Trixie and Monét meeting the first crop of secret stars. There's an actor who describes himself as an author and activist as well. "I feel like I've been waiting my entire life to be here," the mystery star says.