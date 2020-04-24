Watch Stormi Webster Adorably Crash Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live

Family first!

Travis Scott put a pause on his Instagram Live in order to put on a movie for his daughter, Stormi Webster. The adorable 2-year-old, who Travis shares with Kylie Jenner, made an appearance on her dad's Live on Thursday night. In footage captured by fans on social media, Stormi can be heard asking her dad to watch a movie.

"Be back, gotta put on a movie," Travis told his fans before ending the Live. "See you later."

Travis also had his daughter say "hello" and "bye" to his social media followers.

"Stormi took over," Travis posted on his Instagram Story along with a video of Stormi in front of a TV, appearing to play Fortnite. "Be back on sec."

Later that night, Kylie took to Instagram Story to share a video of her daughter wearing "Stormi" sunglasses and a bit of a messy T-shirt.