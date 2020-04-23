The pregnancy mostly did not factor into the rest of the season. There was a whole episode about a party to reveal the baby's sex (and not its gender, notably), but that was more about Jake and his dad and grandfather and his extensive daddy issues. Last week, Amy tried to win a stroller, but that was about it. Then we arrive at the finale.

Amy, The Badass

Amy spent the majority of the episode both in labor and in charge, and yet she kept her cool, focusing entirely on her job and leaving Rosa to read pregnancy books and be the one freaking out. This sort of superhuman feat was inspired by Fumero herself once again.

"When Melissa actually gave birth the first time, she was shooting the week before she had the baby. We shot the finale of season three a week before, and there was something that was so badass about it, and it felt like I wanted to see Amy doing the exact same thing. And also, these are people whose job means that there are times where they just have to make sacrifices like this. Like they can't do the birth plan that they always wanted to do. And just as an Amy fan, I always like how badass she is. I love that this felt a little bit like part two of the takedown in the wedding dress in season five. Plus it just seemed funny."