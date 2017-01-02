It's Stassi Schroeder's "f--king birthday," Vanderpump Rules fans, and we all know what that means: It's time for a trip!

In tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit, Stassi heads to Montauk with her best friends, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie, for a girls' weekend and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at their late-night skinny dipping adventure.

While Katie and Kristen are down to ditch their clothes and hop in the ocean, Scheana says she isn't going to give into "peer pressure" and join them. As you can imagine, the "vagina mafia" is not amused.