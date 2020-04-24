16 Ways to Get Your Country On This Weekend Without Stagecoach

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 24 Apr. 2020 11:00 AM

Stagecoach may be delayed, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate country music today!

While thousands of pop culture fans are delaying their festival trips to Indio, Calif., until October, there are still plenty of ways to get your country on wherever you live. 

For example, Saturday's headliner Carrie Underwood would totally understand if you want to partake in Stagecouch. But why not do some shopping and pick up some fitness apparel and accessories from her CALIA line?

As for those hoping to dance to Thomas Rhett on opening night, we see you, we hear you, we feel you. 

But as you hang around the house this weekend, consider purchasing his new song "Be A Light" that benefits MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. While you're at it, pre-order his wife Lauren Akins' upcoming memoir. After all, if you're a fan of Thomas Rhett, you're likely a fan of the entire family.

What we're trying to say is there are still plenty of ways to support your favorite country music artists, have some fun and maybe even treat yourself to some awesome new items.

Keep scrolling below to see all the ways you can get your country on and remember: October 23 will be here before you know it.

Dolly Parton, Fashion Police Widget

Shahar Azran/Shutterstock

Go to Sleep With Dolly

Yes, you read that right. Dolly Parton recently launched her Goodnight With Dolly bedtime-story YouTube series. With new episodes out every Thursday, the beloved country singer will put on her pajamas and read a book from her Imagination Library. Sleep tight, y'all! 

Jessie James Decker - Celebrity sightings at NYFW

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360

Shop Til You Drop

Ladies and gentlemen, treat yourself this weekend to some fashionable clothing from your favorite country music artists. Jessie James Decker has her Kittenish line while Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott has her HSN collection. For the dudes, Brad Paisley has his Moonshine Spirit collaboration with Boot Barn while Luke Bryan has a collection with Cabela's

Raelynn, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Pay It Forward

The Voice alumna Raelynn partnered with Crown Royal and is raising a glass of whisky for those in need. For every post fans post using #GenerosityHour, Crown Royal will donate $1 to bartenders in need through the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund up to $400,000. Plus, Raelynn will be performing on Instagram Live Friday night at 6:30 p.m. EST for the cause.

Stagecouch 2020

Instagram

Partipate in Stagecouch

This weekend, Stagecoach is teaming up with SiriusXM The Highway for artist Q&As, singalongs and so much more. Dustin LynchLOCASH and Jon Pardi are just some of the artists participating on the radio and Stagecoach's official Instagram.

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line

Sip on Florida Georgia Line's Whiskey

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard deserve all the credit for creating Old Camp Whiskey, a smooth peach pecan whiskey that helps celebrate warmer weather and better days ahead. 

Big Kenny, John Rich, Big & Rich, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Support New Music

During the Coronavirus pandemic, your favorite country artists are still releasing new music. In fact, Big & Rich released a new song called "Stay Home." It may just be the quarantine anthem you never knew you needed. 

Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Read All About Your Favorite Country Crews

Obsessed with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Instagrams with their family? Trust us, you're not alone. This weekend, pre-order Lauren's upcoming memoir appropriately titled Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes. Other good books include Carrie Underwood's Find Your Path and Tim McGraw's Grit & Grace

Carrie Underwood

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CALIA by Carrie Underwood

Work Out With Carrie Underwood

If you're like us, chances are everyday consists of an outdoor walk or some indoor exercise. When you're not breaking a sweat this weekend, do some shopping and pick up some apparel by CALIA By Carrie Underwood. After all, you got to look cute once the gyms open. 

Trisha Yearwood

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Cook With Trisha Yearwood's Recipes

When you're in the kitchen this weekend, consider trying out one of Trisha Yearwood's delicious recipes from her cookbooks. There are also recipes from her Food Network show Trisha's Southern Kitchen that will have your stomach growling in no time. 

Brian Kelley, Brittney Kelley

Vie Magazine

Join Brian and Brittney Kelley's Tribe

For the past several years, Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney Kelley have built a successful fashion brand called Tribe Kelley. "I didn't launch the brand to instantly get rich and make a lot of money. I didn't want to just create a merch brand to occupy my time," Brittney shared with E! News. "This was a passion project that I wanted to connect with and something that I wanted to truly be a representation of me."

Dierks Bentley

Zach Belcher

Get Your Man Some Decent Flannels

Warning: If you go to Stagecoach, you're going to see a lot of flannel. But if you want the best of the best, may we suggest Dierks Bentley's Desert Son collaboration with Flag & Anthem. Whether you're looking for a Father's Day gift or want your man to look like a stud at his next concert, this line will help. 

Ashley McBryde

Katie Kauss

Buy Some Fabulous Cowboy Boots

Whether you're line dancing in your family room or in the neighborhood, you have to have some good cowboy boots. Ashley McBryde recently partnered with Ariat and shared her favorites with us. "It's a brand I relate to, built on heart and perseverance like my music, my upbringing, my fans and lots of hard-working country folk—they make a boot for any job and anyone," she explained to E! News.

Kristina Schulman, Blake Horstmann, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Bachelor in Paradise

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Stream Bachelor in Paradise

Whether you're a loyal member of Bachelor Nation or completely new to the ABC franchise, we highly recommend watching Bachelor in Paradise summer 2019 edition where a dramatic love triangle stemmed from a few contestants attending Stagecoach. Warning: Maybe focus on the music instead of hook ups when you attend. 

American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan

ABC

Sit Back and Watch American Idol

When Sunday night rolls around, gather around the TV and catch Luke Bryan serve as a judge on American Idol. Plus, Bobby Bones serves as a mentor for up and coming talent hoping to earn your vote. Who knows: Maybe these contestants will be performing at Stagecoach in the years to come. 

Eric Church

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Stream the Hottest Country Hits

Whether you're working from home or lounging around the house this weekend, stream your favorite country artists through YouTube. YouTube Music has a Country Hotlist filled with 50 of the biggest songs in the genre that will have the hours flying by.

Blake Shelton

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Smithworks Vodka

Cheers to Good Booze

When it comes to drinking alcohol, there is one type of drink that sticks out to Blake Shelton. It's his own American-made Smithworks Vodka. See you in the desert this October country music lovers! 

