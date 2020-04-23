Tom Hanks Donates Typewriter to Bullied 8-Year-Old Boy Named Corona

To all the kids out there, you've got a friend in Tom Hanks.

Multiple Australian television networks reported on Thursday that the actor surprised a local 8-year-old boy who was being bullied partly because he was named Corona.

It all started when Corona De Vries wrote to Tom and his wife Rita Wilson after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the Coronavirus," Corona wrote according to Channel 7 News. "Are you ok? I love my name but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this."

Lo and behold, the outlet reported that Tom saw the letter and replied with a special gift.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," Tom wrote. "Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already—and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."

But wait, there's more!