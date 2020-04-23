Here's How Selena Gomez Is Showing Support for Ex The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is still one of The Weeknd's biggest fans.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer showed her support for her ex, who she dated back in 2017, with her "Cooking Together: Selena Gomez" Spotify playlist, which is comprised of the songs that Selena listens to while in the kitchen. Making the list was the "Starboy" singer's new song "Snowchild," which fans believe features a cameo from his girlfriend Bella Hadid.

This isn't the first time that Selena has given her ex's new music a shout-out. Back in March, she included "Snowchild" on her social distancing playlist, which also featured songs from her pal Julia Michaels, Roddy Ricch and more.

The Weeknd wasn't the only artist that fans were surprised to see on the Selena's "Cooking Together" playlist; Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" also made the cut. Selena and the One Direction alum sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together with friends.