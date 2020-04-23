Last season, the Luann was very honest about how difficult it was to be around her Bravo co-stars while her probation stipulated she remain sober. Cut to the season 12 trailer: viewers see Luann taking a sip of a drink that's "all vodka" and exclaiming, "It tastes so good!"

"I decided that I would drink on occasion and drink responsibly," Luann explained to us. "And like I said, I'm in a different place. And so I feel like I'm in control. And so I take it day by day. You know, for the moment I haven't been drinking. So I just don't label it. I kind of am just taking it day by day and have said in the past that I'm drinking socially."

As for what we'll see from the cabaret star this season, Lu tells E! News, "I'm working on a new song with Desmond Child who wrote 'Livin' La Vida Loca' and 'Livin' on a Prayer.' And the new song is called 'Viva La Diva,' which will be out this summer. It's so good! You're gonna love it."

She's also putting together her new cabaret show which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.