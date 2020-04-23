Will Matt James still be accepting Clare Crawley's rose?

When the 32 contestants for The Bachelorette's upcoming 16th season were revealed in March, there was one familiar face that had Bachelor Nation very excited: Matt James.

While the ABC Food Tours founder hasn't had any reality TV experience, he is best friends with Tyler Cameron, the fan-favorite Bachelorette runner-up from Hannah Brown's season. (We'll get to those two in a moment...)

Given his closer friendship with Tyler, fun social media presence, and you know, that face, some fans were already calling for Matt, 28, to be the next Bachelor.

But just a few days later, ABC had to postpone filming on Clare's season due to the coronavirus outbreak, with it later being revealed that the 39-year-old hairdresser would likely have new men cast as her suitors.

While many fans are happy over the recasting news given some of the men's ages, we couldn't help but wonder whether or not Matt would still be one of the contestants heading to the mansion when The Bachelorette resumes production.