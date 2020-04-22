Ben Higgins is opening up about an important milestone in his relationship with fiancée Jessica Clarke.

Though the pair have hit many benchmarks in their relationship, like getting engaged and meeting the parents, they have yet to cross one major item off the metaphorical to-do list: Doing the deed, for lack of better words.

As Ben revealed in an interview with Nick Viall for Viall Files, the former Bachelor shared that he and his girlfriend of over a year are waiting to have sex until after they've walked down the aisle and said 'I Do.'

The topic of his sex life came up when he and Nick were discussing his current living situation, since Ben is staying with her family during the quarantine. One thing led to another and Nick and his producer asked if he and Jess were "fornicating" at all or if they were waiting till after their wedding.

To which he responded, "Yeah, we are."

He also added that he has "definitely" not had sex this "week and not in the last year and a half."