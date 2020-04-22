The late Barbara Bush's hair advice has been Jenna Bush Hager's saving grace during self-isolation.

This morning, the former first daughter turned Today With Hoda & Jenna co-host caught up with In the Room's Jason Kennedy over Instagram Live. During their visit, the TV personality opened up about her newfound appreciation for "simplicity" amid this pandemic.

"But I think that's one of the beautiful things about this time, even though it's a time of great hardship for so many, is that simplicity, going back to the way I think probably both of us were raised, which is eating every dinner with our family, sitting at the table and laughing, playing games," Bush Hager reflected. "Realizing that things like hair highlights don't matter."

As the 38-year-old mother of three revealed she now has some grey hairs, she noted that wise words from her late grandmother has helped her cope. Apparently, the former First Lady of the United States never cared too much about her grey hair.