The show must go on!

Billy Porter is blessing fashion divas with a fun, fabulous and fierce Instagram challenge. The Pose star and style icon joined forces with Vogue to invite people to take part in the Met Gala Challenge.

"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," Porter lively expressed in a video, posted on Vogue's Instagram. "Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home."

He added, "It can be Rihanna, it can be [Lady] Gaga, it could be... me. But you best be creative!"

Revealing the details of the challenge, he said: "You have 'til May 3rd to enter. Post with... #MetGalaChallenge. You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling."

So if you've been waiting for the magazine to see your designs inspired by the legendary lewks from the Met Ball over the years, now is the time to shine.