When you can't stay away, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will play.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep couples at home, one Vanderpump Rules pair can't help but wonder if this is a good time to think about expanding the family.

In an exclusive interview for E!'s digital series Just the Sip, Jax and Brittany were asked about their plans to start a family. As it turns out, it's on the top of their mind.

"We're going strong. We're hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this," Brittany shared with E! News. "We're ready to go."

Jax added while laughing, "I wasn't sure at the beginning. I was like I'm not sure this is a good idea. I don't know how long this is going to go on. I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like what if we won't be able to get to the doctor? But I put all of that past me."