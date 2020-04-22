Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Already binge-watched your favorite shows on Netflix? Never fear! New movies and TV shows are about to appear.

That's right! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted a "sneak peek" at some of the films and television series coming to its platform this May. Whether viewers are in the mood for a family flick or a moving drama, they'll be able to find it all on Netflix.

For instance, they can kick off the month by watching both the classic movie Back to the Future and the highly anticipated new mini-series Hollywood on May 1. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's creation features a star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope and Holland Taylor are just a few of the celebrities who appear in the show.

If subscribers want to watch a bit of comedy, they can check out Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill or Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani's rom-com The Lovebirds—which are out May 5 and May 22, respectively.

They can also catch up on a few projects they missed during award show season. For instance, Uncut Gems becomes available on Netflix starting May 25. Adam Sandler received a Critics' Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in the film and many were disappointed to see he was shut out from the 2020 Oscars nominations. Or, fans can stream Dead to Me: Season 2. As fans will recall, Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series in 2019.