Watch Kylie Jenner Try to Scare a Sleeping Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner definitely woke up on the wrong side of the bed…

The famous momager found herself in the middle of another Kardashian-Jenner family prank this week. This time, the prank was carried out by Kylie Jenner, who scared Kris while she was taking a nap. Thankfully, the hilarious moment was all caught on video.

"You guys are not going to believe this," Kylie can be heard saying in the video as she quietly made her way into the living room. "I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

Panning the camera over to Kris, who was sleeping soundly on a lavish day bed, she continued, "Shh, be very quiet. They're very dangerous." Giving fans a better look at Kris, she brought the camera closer to her face and then let out a big scream. Unfazed by the loud sound, she remained asleep. Kylie tried again and finally woke up the snoozing mom of six.