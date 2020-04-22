by emily belfiore | Wed., 22 Apr. 2020 6:07 AM
Could this be any funnier?
During Tuesday's at-home episode of Conan, Lin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O'Brientook a walk down memory lane and showed each other their high school yearbook photos. Before their interview, the Hamilton star had shared his photo on social media as a means to show his support for the high schoolers that were missing prom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Showing off the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he gave off a very David Schwimmer-esque vibe in the photo and couldn't help but make fun of the way he was posing. "Hey, I look at things a little differently," he said of his high school self, who was flashing the smile a big grin and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Chiming in, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said, "I have a unique point of view," to which the star responded, "Yeah, no dates."
Looking back on the photograph, which was featured in the Mary Poppins Returns star's high school freshman face book, he admitted it was a bold choice to go with. "That's what I advertised to new kids," he said. "It's very Ross on Friends."
For his part, the late night host timidly unveiled his high school yearbook photo and joked, "I was such a nice little girl," Pointing out how nicely groomed his hair was, Lin-Manuel quipped, "Speaking of conditioner, the feathering."
Seizing the opportunity to make another hair joke, the In The Heights star said, "Farrah Fawcett O'Brien, you look gorgeous." Unfazed, Conan responded, "Thank you, thank you very much. I was very, very proud of that and I did a good job."
Want to know what some of your other favorite stars looked like in high school? See some of the greatest celebrity yearbook photos below:
Chris Whittle / Splash News
The singer and The Voice coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if she spent a lot of her teen years at Disneyland!
A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this freshman year yearbook pic of her. Just look at that smile!
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
Whatcha' thinking abouot Leo?
The late-night host showed an early knack for sharp dressing—just look at that tie!
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story for "Teardrops On My Guitar"?
Coleman-Rayner
At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd...with a sweet mullet.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Say cheese, Kim K!
The "Fancy" rapper grew up in Australia and moved to America when she was just 16.
Ancestry.com
The 39-year-old attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then went on to attend Columbia University and the rest of history.
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome fella.
The glamour model, who stepped out as Rob Kardashian's girlfriend in January 2016, posted on her Instagram page this yearbook pic showing her at age 17.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
The pride of Brentwood High.
Douglas Co. H.S./ZUMAPRESS.com
The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado.
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
Look at this adorable baby pic of the Black Swan actress.
Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on.
The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
"That is not my hair," The Hangover actor said. "That is a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's insane."
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
What a stunner!
Ancestry.com
This looks like a scene out of Good Will Hunting.
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
The brand is strong with this one.
National News/ZUMAPRESS.com
The former NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least.
Ancestry.com
The young 13 Going on 30 actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio.
Ancestry.com
The 58-year-old probably had some luscious locks.
The Game of Thrones star had some serious style back in the day.
This young lady grew up to become a big star.
This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook/National News/ZUMAPress
A lil' angsty, but who wasn't at that age?
Ancestry.com
Gotta' love the hair do.
In years, this kid became a Broadway regular.
The former Dancing With the Stars cast member appears at age 17 in a yearbook photo from Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.
