Julia Roberts Talks Kids: ''I'm Like an Air Traffic Controller''

Julia Roberts isn't looking to add "director" to her IMDB page.
"Listen, come over to my house—that's directing," the Oscar winner told me yesterday while promoting her new thriller Secret in Their Eyes. "'Hey, brush your teeth! Get your uniform, basketball is tomorrow! Get your violin!' I'm like an air traffic controller.'"
The violin isn't the only instrument being played by Roberts and hubby Danny Moder's offspring.
"I have a violinist, a cellist and a trumpeter," the actress gushed.
Even so, that doesn't mean any of them—twins Hazel and Finn turn 11 on Nov. 28 and son Henry is eight—are showing any signs they want to follow in mom and dad's show business footsteps. "They just want to get through fifth grade math," Roberts said, laughing. "That's all that's on their minds."
Roberts has made no secret that she cut back on work after becoming a mom. But that seems to be changing.
"I've worked more this year than I probably worked in the last five years," she said. "We shot Secret in Their Eyes here in L.A., which was great and such a luxury and then I shot Money Monster in New York and that schedule was really pliable so I came back and forth easily." (Directed by Jodie Foster, Money Monster reunites Roberts with her pal George Clooney.)
Roberts will also be seen in Garry Marshall's upcoming ensemble Mother's Day with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Britt Robertson, Jason Sudeikis, Timothy Olyphant and Shay Mitchell, among others.
Secret in Their Eyes (in theaters on Nov. 20) stars Roberts as an FBI agent whose daughter is brutally murdered. Chiwetel Ejiofor co-stars as a former colleague who comes back to the agency to convince the district attorney (Nicole Kidman) to reopen the case after he believes he's located her killer.