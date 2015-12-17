"I love her more than anything or anyone in the world," she explained. "She came up to me and said, 'Please don't post that; people are calling me ugly on your Instagram.'"

Grace's reaction really took a toll on Roberts. "I've met some of the most beautiful people in the world, who have been some of the most awful people," she said, while getting emotional at recalling the event. "I'm getting choked up talking about it.... I thought, Here's my little sister, and people are calling her ugly."

And that led to her decision to pose completely bare, in the sense that, it was going to feature the real her.

"You can put yourself out there and not Photoshop yourself or Facetune yourself," she said. It's just fine "to say, 'Oh, I looked bad in that picture, but that was such a fun day...I also wanted to show people: Yes, there is an Emma Roberts, but there is also Emma!" Meaning, "Not red carpet. My hair down. Basically no makeup."