Bella Hadid has won herself another coveted fashion magazine cover, but don't be fooled—she's hardly a high-maintenance model.

The younger sister of runway staple Gigi Hadid and daughter of supermodel Yolanda Hadid has fashion finesse running through her veins. At just 19 years old, appropriately-named Bella has taken the industry by storm, continuously adding high-end campaigns and covers to her endless resume. Her latest feature—the cover of Allure's March issue—is just one more bullet on the list.

Still, much like the slogan her sister sports as the face of Maybelline, Bella really seems to just be "born with it."

"I don't like working out," she admitted to the magazine. Still, she's not about doing anything halfway through. "If you're going to do it, go hard. Don't bulls--t."

That's the spirit!