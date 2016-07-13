Just because you can see Kylie Jenner on TV, in magazines and on Snapchat, doesn't mean you know the real her.

Kylie broadcasts her life on Snapchat and Instagram, giving fans and followers a close look at the goings on in her life, but in the August issue of Allure magazine, Kylie makes it clear that that is not her real personality. "People think that since we have a reality TV show and I show so much of my life that they know who I am. But on Snapchat I show people what I think they want to see," she explains.

Anyone who keeps up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Snapchat knows she's often broadcasting images of her mansion's glam room, luxury cars and, of course, her family. "That's not me. It's a projected image. A brand. I'm not a different person. I just don't show all of me."