Sienna Miller is as candid as they come.
Take, for instance, the 35-year-old cover story for Allure's May issue. In the magazine's feature, Miller opens up about how her body changed after welcoming daughter Marlowe Sturridge in 2012. "I do miss my breasts being where they were," she says. "And, yes, I have nipples like fighter pilots' thumbs. But I also sort of like that they're a little '70s. And that they fed my kid."
The Lost City of Z actress "would love" to have more kids, but it's easier said than done. As the single mom says, she has "to figure out the other side of it"—namely, who the father might be.
Sienna lives in New York City, not far from her ex Tom Sturridge. They see each other "all the time," and he's very much involved in Marlowe's life. "We do bedtime every day. We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works," she says. "It's not that it's not complicated, because it is."
The actress loves all aspects of motherhood—even the messy moments. "I had an amazing moment the other day where I just heard this 'Mama!' from upstairs. I said, 'I'm coming, I'm coming.' And as I got to the landing I just smelled, like, puke," the actress tells Allure. "And she'd thrown up basically off the top bunk, so the splatters were like: Pow! Like all four walls."
Marlowe "had the norovirus or whatever," Sienna explains. As she was running to her daughter's aid, Sienna recalls, "I skidded on the sick and fell. Whacked my head. Then I get her out of the bunk; she's crying, covered in sick. I take her to the bathroom, take all her clothes off, and then the dog comes up and starts eating the sick. And I get her in the bath and in my bed, and I'm just, like, literally naked, mopping, and crying at midnight. You know, and that's parenthood."
"You're so enriched by it and so fulfilled," Sienna adds, "but at the same time, I look at these people who just don't have any responsibility, and it feels like the responsibility is crippling."
In a way, motherhood forced Sienna to take better care of herself. "I didn't smoke when I was pregnant or breastfeeding," she says, adding that it wasn't as hard to quit as she'd imagined. "If it's about protecting someone else, it's easy," Sienna says. "I don't see it the same with myself."
Does Sienna think she has a self-destructive streak? "Probably, a little bit. It's not like I want to go out and hurt myself, but I just think inherently I was always a little bit rebellious, and I guess I sort of feel like I can be a little fatalistic or a little bit, what's the word?" she asks. "Bohemian."
