Sienna Miller is as candid as they come.

Take, for instance, the 35-year-old cover story for Allure's May issue. In the magazine's feature, Miller opens up about how her body changed after welcoming daughter Marlowe Sturridge in 2012. "I do miss my breasts being where they were," she says. "And, yes, I have nipples like fighter pilots' thumbs. But I also sort of like that they're a little '70s. And that they fed my kid."

The Lost City of Z actress "would love" to have more kids, but it's easier said than done. As the single mom says, she has "to figure out the other side of it"—namely, who the father might be.