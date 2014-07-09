Rachel McAdams Goes Fresh-Faced for Allure Magazine Cover—See the Pic!

by Cinya Burton | Wed., 9 Jul. 2014 6:00 AM

It's been a while since Rachel McAdams graced the cover of a major magazine (nearly two years, in fact) but when it came time for her close-up, she was ready. Wearing minimal makeup and flashing an easy-going grin the actress looks completely comfortable—not to mention stunning—on the August 2014 cover of Allure.

As for her ever-changing hair color, the A Most Wanted Man actress is still sporting the slightly auburn-brunette shade that she went back to over a year ago.

The star has many films in the works including an untitled Cameron Crowe project with Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone as well as a reported return in the Sherlock Holmes franchise with Robert Downey Jr.. and Jude Law. Yet it's her romance flick from a decade ago that is earning her headlines as of late.

The 10th anniversary of The Notebook (last month) resurfaced the actress's audition tape. Plus, the milestone also brought forth new stories about Adams and co-star ex-boyfriend Ryan Gosling.

According to director Nick Cassavetes, the pair's chemistry on set wasn't as evident as it was when the movie was released in theaters. Luckily we can still enjoy the happy ending on DVD even though the duo didn't last in real life.

