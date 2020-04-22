Another day, another Summer House confrontation.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new episode, Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo confront Luke Gulbranson about his treatment of housemate Hannah Berner. Per the ladies, Luke allegedly interferes whenever Hannah flirts with other guys, even though he has acted like a playboy.

"I've always been like, do what you want," Luke defends. "I haven't told her that she can't talk to guys."

"Don't tell me you don't get mad when she talks to other guys," Amanda snaps in response.

The graphic designer's point is supported by a series of flashbacks provided by Bravo. In the footage, viewers see Luke getting heated as Hannah flirts with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll.

According to Luke, if he ever remarks on Hannah's flirting, he's merely "f--king kidding." Amanda doubles down on her stance, declaring that Luke was mad at the time.

"I mean, I could sit here and argue with you, but I'm just gonna take it in," Luke notes. "I'll tell you right now, I don't care if there's guys."

"You're a liar, Luke!" Amanda explodes.