30 Celebrity Yearbook Photos You Have to See to Believe

Tue., 21 Apr. 2020

Celebrities, they're just like us... with their awkward school yearbook photos. 

As many graduation celebrations have migrated online, been canceled or postponed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—past and current students are sharing their own yearbook photos as part of a new trend meant to support and uplift the Class of 2020. 

While these high school seniors and other college students who won't be walking on stage to commemorate this special milestone mourn what would have been one of the most special days of their lives, others on social media are using the hashtag #Classof2020 to show their support and look toward the future. 

From Gwen Stefani's bob haircut, Leonardo DiCaprio's playful yearbook pic, Paris Hilton's on brand yearbook quote, Chrissy Teigen's perfect smile, Blake Shelton's iconic mullet, Ed Helms hilarious pic and Sean Penn's moody yearbook shot, there's so many celebrity yearbook pictures that you might have never seen. 

Scroll through our gallery of celebrity yearbook photos below!

Gwen Stefani Yearbook Photos

Chris Whittle / Splash News

Gwen Stefani

The singer and The Voice coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if she spent a lot of her teen years at Disneyland! 

Chrissy Teigen Yearbook Photo

Reddit

Chrissy Teigen

A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this freshman year yearbook pic of her. Just look at that smile! 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Leonardo DiCaprio

Whatcha' thinking abouot Leo? 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The late-night host showed an early knack for sharp dressing—just look at that tie! 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Taylor Swift

We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story for "Teardrops On My Guitar"? 

Blake Shelton Highschool Yearbook Photos

Coleman-Rayner

Blake Shelton

At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd...with a sweet mullet.

Blac Chyna, Yearbook Photo

Instagram

Blac Chyna

The glamour model, who stepped out as Rob Kardashian's girlfriend in January 2016, posted on her Instagram page this yearbook pic showing her at age 17. 

Iggy Azalea, Yearbook Photo

Facebook

Iggy Azalea

The "Fancy" rapper grew up in Australia and moved to America when she was just 16.

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jake Gyllenhaal

The 39-year-old attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then went on to attend Columbia University and the rest of history

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Rob Lowe

The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome fella. 

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

The pride of Brentwood High. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Amy Adams

The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Natalie Portman

Look at this adorable baby pic of the Black Swan actress. 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day. 

Ed Helms, Yearbook Library

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Ed Helms

"That is not my hair," The Hangover actor said. "That is a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's insane." 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Madonna

What a stunner!

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Matt Damon

This looks like a scene out of Good Will Hunting

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Paris Hilton

The brand is strong with this one. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Justin Timberlake

The former NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jennifer Garner

The young 13 Going on 30 actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Garth Brooks

The 58-year-old probably had some luscious locks. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young lady grew up to become a big star. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Sean Penn

A lil' angsty, but who wasn't at that age? 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Heather Locklear

Gotta' love the hair do. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this kid became a Broadway regular. 

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Yearbook Photo

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The former Dancing With the Stars cast member appears at age 17 in a yearbook photo from Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

