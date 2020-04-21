Val Kilmer is proud to call himself a cancer survivor.

While the actor known for iconic roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever and more chose to keep his health struggles private, the 60-year-old is now ready to shed some light on his battle with throat cancer.

On Tuesday morning's Good Morning America, Val appeared in a rare TV interview where he described how he was feeling today.

"I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful. I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which healed very quickly," he shared with ABC News. "This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe, because the glands in my throat swelled up as well."

When asked what he misses most about his old voice, Val replied, "That I had one! And that I didn't laugh like a pirate."

Before his segment aired Tuesday morning, Val took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the interview.