Less than one week after his passing, Steve Cash's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the coroner's report, the YouTube star's cause of death is listed as gunshot to chest and the manner of death is listed as suicide. Cash, known for his "Talking Kitty Cat" series, passed away last week at the age of 40. The Nampa Police Department in Idaho responded to a call and found Cash dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Per the police department, he was found inside his home and there was no indication of foul play.

Cash's wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post, sharing, "This is so hard. I'm not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I'm so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain."