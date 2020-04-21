Queen Elizabeth II received a virtual birthday surprise from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Joined by their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently spending time in Los Angeles, had a video call with Her Majesty to celebrate her 94th birthday, according to a U.K. representative.

Their birthday call comes one month after the couple's final royal engagement, where they reunited with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

While Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebrations looked a little different this year due to the pandemic, the royal family still showered the monarch with well wishes on social media to commemorate her milestone birthday as they continue to practice social distancing.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!" a tweet from Kensington Palace's account, which is the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, read.