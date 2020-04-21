Kelley Flanagan has entered the chat.

On Monday, The Bachelor alum reacted to the shade that Madison Prewett gave her with some apparent shade of her own.

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, the runner up made a comment about Kelley and Peter Weber's rumored relationship earlier in the day after excluding her in her Bachelor parody TikTok video. "where is Kelley," one fan asked, to which Madison replied, "With our ex lol."

After the comment was posted, fans noticed that Kelley liked a tweet that was made in her defense by a fan, slyly declaring her stance on the situation. "Haven't all they done is thrown shade at Kelley and peter ever since they were seen together. Their comes a point in time where they need to move on and be happy for each other and not bring people down it's not that hard people," the tweet read, according to the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop.