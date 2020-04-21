Royal Family Members Wish Queen Elizabeth II a Happy 94th Birthday

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth II!

Her Majesty turned 94 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family posted tributes to The Queen on social media.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!" a tweet from Kensington Palace's account, which is the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, read. The post also featured a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge standing in the "Back to Nature" garden during a visit to the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Clarence House's Twitter account—which is the official account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—shared the same birthday wish along with a photo montage of Her Majesty throughout the years. The Royal Family Twitter account, which features content from Buckingham Palace about The Queen and members of the Royal Family, shared a message, as well.

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History," the post, which also featured several pictures of The Queen, stated. "Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"