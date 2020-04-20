The ladies from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor recently took to TikTok to participate in the latest viral challenge.

Madison Prewett uploaded a video of herself taking part in the makeup brush challenge, a.k.a the #DontRushChallenge, along with Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn. The video first showed each of the season 24 stars going makeup free. Each contestant then waved her brush over the camera lens before revealing her new look and passing the brush on to the next participant. Meanwhile, Mahogany LOX's hit "Take Your Man" played in the background.

"I can take your man if I want to/But lucky for you, I don't want to," the song went.

After seeing the video, one follower asked Madison where Kelley Flanagan was in the clip.

"With our ex lol," the foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama replied.

Several fans then reacted to the comment.

"This comment wins the internet today," one fan wrote.

"SHE WENT THERE," added another.

"OOOF GIRL TELL EM," wrote a third.

Other viewers wondered what Peter thought of the video.

"Peter is quaking," guessed one follower.

"Pilot Pete [has] been REAL quiet since this," added another.

Tammy also left a comment via Instagram Stories.

"Featuring: Women who are too good for Peter lol," she wrote.