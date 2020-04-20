They're back! TLC announced a new season of sMothered, the reality show about mother-daughter duos who are, well, very close, is coming Sunday, May 24.

The series follows the lives of six over-the-top mother-daughter pairs with undeniable bonds. And for the second season, TLC is introducing pairs who make the closeness of season stars look tame.

"From the start, the ladies of sMothered made a knock-out first impression on our viewers," Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement. "The love these mothers and daughters have for each other is eye-popping, yet endearing, relatable, and totally TLC."