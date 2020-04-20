Cole Sprouse is so over the speculation about his personal life.

The Riverdale star took to his Instagram Story overnight to address rumors involving his relationship status with Kaia Geber. As fans will know, 27-year-old Sprouse has been in an on-off romance with 23-year-old co-star Lili Reinhart for the past few years. In recent weeks, however, claims have been made on social media about Sprouse's possible involvement with 18-year-old model Gerber.

After seeing the speculation, Sprouse took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," the actor wrote. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

The Disney alum went on to write in his post, "Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]."