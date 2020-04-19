America Ferrera is celebrating her "sweet 36."

While people continue to practice social distancing, celebrating birthdays with your friends and extended family has been ruled out. But even so, people have found creative ways to keep the party going.

On Sunday morning, the Superstore actress took to Instagram to share that her "sneaky and dear" husband Ryan Piers Williams surprised her with a "zoom birthday party" on her birthday April 18.

"I have to be honest, I've seen a million of these posted and thought 'how could that be fun?' But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love! I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!" she wrote, alongside pictures of herself in front of her birthday cakes and Zoom party.

She went on, "@ryanpierswilliams you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable!"