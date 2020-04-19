Prince Harry is calling for "selflessness, rather than selfishness."

During an interview with military podcast Declassified, Harry spoke of his time serving in the army and about time spent volunteering and working with charity Team Rubicon UK after the devastating 2015 earthquake in Napal to help rebuild the communities that were hit the hardest.

Now, as the world continues to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Harry is recalling the biggest lessons he's learned from being a part of the army community. During the podcast, Harry encouraged listeners to not only support the work the charity is doing but also take it upon ourselves to be more selfless during these times.

"It's about selflessness, rather than selfishness and I think in today's culture, in today's world, we need more role models that are willing to put others ahead of themselves," Harry told host Michael Coates, after speaking fondly of the fact that members of the military community can be some of the best role models out there for young children. "I think that being part of a unit, being part of a team, and for me, wearing a uniform that was the same as everybody else's, it kind of makes you feel totally equal, but at the same time makes you want to do everything you can for the person on your left and your right."