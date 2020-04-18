Taylor Swift's One World: Together At Home performance is one fans won't soon forget.

On Saturday evening, the Grammy winner joined fans from her home to deliver a special performance of "Soon You'll Get Better" from her album Lover.

Instead of sharing any personal words before or after her performance, Taylor let the lyrics do all the talking as she played with a piano.

"Ooh-ah, soon you'll get better / Ooh-ah, you'll get better soon," she sang. "'Cause you have to."

Taylor was just one of the many performers during the One World: Together At Home benefit concert with Global Citizen. Stars from across the globe came together to show their support for the cause, which raised over $35 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

Among the star-studded performers was Andra Day, who delivered a moving rendition of her empowering anthem "Rise Up," Niall Horan, who treated fans to an acoustic performance of his new song "Black and White," Maren Morris, who teamed up with Hozier for her first performance after giving birth to her son, and The Killers, who brought the nostalgia with their hit song "Mr. Brightside."