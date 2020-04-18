Jennifer Lopez is ready to take on an icon.

During Saturday night's One World: Together at Home concert, the music superstar and actress headed outside to perform a special rendition of Barbra Streisand's "People."

"Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing," Jennifer shared while wearing what appears to be a Coach sweatshirt with Barbra's face. "You know there's one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time and it's how much we all need each other."

As for who had a front-row seat to the performance? Look no further than Alex Rodriguez.

"We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight's One World: Together at Home show," Alex shared on Instagram. "Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists...and most of all, stay safe everyone."

Tonight's performances comes after Jennifer and A-Rod both pleaded with their fans and followers to follow guidelines from health officials and to stay home.