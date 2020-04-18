One World: Together At Home brought together the world's biggest entertainers, but the real stars were the people that have been fighting on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic,

In addition to raising over $35 million for global relief efforts, the historic musical event highlighted the extraordinary ways that these brave men and women have been stepping up to ensure that those affected by COVID-19 have the resources they need to survive. As One World: Together At Home showcased, the most profound acts of kindness are coming from hometown heroes who are looking out for their community by performing simple acts like delivering meals to healthcare workers and finding inventive ways to donate resources.

Throughout the benefit special, viewers were introduced to the hometown heroes that have been doing their part to give back during the pandemic, proving that we're all connected and one small act can affect lives everywhere.