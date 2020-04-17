Well that was delightful.

As part of his new YouTube show Some Good News, John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom for high schoolers whose own dances were cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis. Dressed in a spiffy tuxedo, the A-lister called upon celeb pals like the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper to recreate prom from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

John's The Office co-star Rainn Wilson also joined in for a dance party with Chance before the JoBros took the metaphorical stage for a performance of "Sucker."

"How about we do one of our songs and since we never went to prom?" Nick Jonas said. "We could do one of our songs and turn this party up a notch."