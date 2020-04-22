Nikki Reed's Favorite Eco-Friendly Products Make It Easy to Be Green

UpWest
by Emily Spain | Wed., 22 Apr. 2020 4:00 AM
UpWest
Earth Day can be everyday—if you shop appropriately.
Actress Nikki Reed wants you to celebrate Mother Earth in style with her new UpWest t-shirt capsule collection!
The collaboration features two tees, made from a recycled bottle fabric blend, with hilarious yet effective messages for both men and women.
"I love collaborating with brands who strive to bring sustainability into their company," the former Twilight star shared with E! News exclusively. "At this stage in my life, I only want to work with people who I feel morally aligned with and the UpWest team has become like family to me. Also, visually their line is so connected to my style and aesthetic. Cozy outdoor camping chic, which is what they are all about, is my go-to favorite look!"
It was a no-brainer for Nikki to pair up with the eco-friendly apparel brand UpWest given she has her own sustainable, luxury jewelry company called Bayou with Love. Nikki truly proves you can make a difference through conscious and sustainable purchases.
"All of you make a difference," Nikki explained to us. "And you have a chance to vote every single day with your voice and your dollar. Supporting companies who are doing their best to produce earth conscious products is the only way forward! Every effort, no matter how big or small, deserves recognition, so even if you are starting with simply using cloth grocery bags, you are going in a great direction. Now let's just put a little more energy into different ways we can bring sustainability into our home!"
Scroll below to see Nikki's collaboration and her other Earth Day picks that will help you show your love for Mother Earth all year long!
Nikki's UpWest tee features an illustration of Mother Earth on the front and wording that says "Your Mama is a Bad Ass" on the back. All net proceeds from this sustainable tee between April and June will benefit The Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which provides public outreach, education and grants in support of all things environmental like climate issues.
Learn how to turn your passion project into your full-time hustle with this transformative read! The book features practical exercises to help you take risks in business as well as inspiring accounts of how individuals conquered their fears to change their life.
This relaxed chambray shirt will take you from office to dinner! Also its eco-friendly fabric is made out of Tencel Lyocell, a wood pulp fiber derived from sustainably managed forests.
14k recycled yellow gold and designed by Nikki herself—what could be better? These gorgeous earrings are the statement piece you need in your life.
Boost circulation and reduce stress with this luxurious body oil! With a unique blend of essential oils, your body will thank you for this extra dose of nourishment.
Ditch your plastic jars and bags for these chic ceramic jars that promise to keep your seeds, fruit and farmers market finds fresh and accessible at all times.
Wear this as a crop top or bralet for ultimate comfort and style! Even better, the knitwear was made with a zero waste organic cotton and no yarn wastage approach.
With extra time indoors, this soak will help you bring the woods to your bathroom with heavenly essential oils and salts.
Pair these relaxed pants with the matching chambray top or pair it with a tank top for an effortless summer look. And yes, these are also made with Tencel Lyocell, a wood pulp fiber derived from sustainably managed forests.
Be sure to check out these sustainable fashion finds for more eco-friendly shopping inspiration!
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
