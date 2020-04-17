Nearly one year ago, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's whirlwind romance hit the world like a wrecking ball—and we still can't stop talking about it.

Taking place shortly after both parties had announced they were separating from their exes Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, the "Slide Away" singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star first sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. From there, the pair's relationship began to heat up as they continued to put their love on display while out and about together.

Then one month later, E! News learned that Miley had ended things with Kaitlynn. "When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached," a source told E! News back in September. "It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away."