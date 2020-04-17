From Kissing in Italy to Twinning Dates, Look Back at Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Whirlwind Romance

by emily belfiore | Fri., 17 Apr. 2020 12:31 PM

Nearly one year ago, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's whirlwind romance hit the world like a wrecking ball—and we still can't stop talking about it.

Taking place shortly after both parties had announced they were separating from their exes Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, the "Slide Away" singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star first sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. From there, the pair's relationship began to heat up as they continued to put their love on display while out and about together.

Then one month later, E! News learned that Miley had ended things with Kaitlynn. "When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached," a source told E! News back in September. "It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away."

Most Shocking Breakups of 2019

In the months following their split, Kaitlynn has addressed her and Miley's brief relationship. Penning a candid essay for Elle in November, she recalled falling for the "Mother's Daughter" singer and opened up about her sexuality.

"This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," she wrote. "Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I've never really had a 'type.'"

And recently, she spoke with The Hills alum Whitney Port about their breakup, telling her co-star that she got a "wake-up call" after struggling to come to terms with the aftermath of their summer fling. 

Look back at the biggest moments from Miley and Kaitlynn's whirlwind romance below: 

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Pre-Wedding, Indonesia

Instagram

Early August 2019: Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Split

E! News learns that the Hills: New Beginnings couple has called it quits, a year after they had a non-binding marriage ceremony in Indonesia.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Mid August 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split

Scores of fans' hearts are shattered when it is revealed that the fan-favorite couple has called it quits after less than a year of marriage, following an on-again, off-again 10-year relationship. The actor spends time with his family in his native Australia after the breakup.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Mid August 2019: The Kiss That Launched a Thousand Rumors

Miley and Kaitlynn are photographed making out and cuddling in bikinis while vacationing with the singer's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter, Instagram

Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter

Mid August 2019: Instagram Fun

Miley and Kaitlynn post videos on Instagram of themselves dancing together during their girls' trip to Italy.

Miley Cyrus, Slide Away, Music Video

RCA Records

Mid August 2019: Miley's Breakup Song

The singer releases another song believed to be about her recent breakup from Liam Hemsworth, "Slide Away." One of her biggest hits, "Wrecking Ball," is believed to be about a previous split from him.

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

BACKGRID

Mid August 2019: Lunch With Mom

Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch with the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Late August 2019: Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce

The actor files paperwork to make his separation from Miley official.

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Late August 2019: More PDA

The two are spotted holding hands as they arrive around 1 a.m. at the Up&Down nightclub in New York City after the 2019 MTV VMAs, holding hands. Twenty minutes later, Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner arrives and hang out with his new girlfriend, Jose Canseco. He and Kaitlynn are not seen interacting.

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Early September 2019: Lunch With Mom Again

Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch again with the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles, over Labor Day Weekend.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Mid September 2019: Twinning During NYFW

The two leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City and head to dinner during New York Fashion Week in coordinating black outfits.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

RIWE / BACKGRID

Mid September 2019: Twinning Again

The two are spotted wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans while walking together in Los Angeles with their arms wrapped around each other.

