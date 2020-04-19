The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Armie Hammer, is that you?!

The Call Me By Your Name star was just one celebrity to show off a surprising transformation this week, posting an Instagram selfie that shocked his fans thanks to a wild new look that Joe Exotic would likely approve of. And he wasn't the only person in Hollywood who seems to have binge-watched Tiger King, with one of country music's biggest stars allowing their girlfriend to give them a makeover seemingly inspired by the Netflix hit docuseries.

Aside from Hammer, Hilary Duff also made a major hair change, dying her blonde locks a bold new color seemingly out of boredom (Relatable, right?), while a Bachelor Nation couple decided to dye their hair along with their Easter eggs, showing off new pastel hues.

Of course, it wasn't all hair-related shake-ups, with Shanna Moakler opening up about her recent health journey and sharing a side-by-side photo of her transformation.