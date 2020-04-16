Yes, Thomas Rhett! We would love to build a snowman.

The country singer was joined by his little girls, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, as he performed on ABC's Disney Family Singalong. Thomas chose a song that's clearly a favorite in his family's household—"Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen.

Accompanied by a bucket of snow, the sister duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the positively adorable live performance, which was just one of dozens featured on tonight's spectacle.

The one and only Beyoncé kicked the virtual concert off with a surprise performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star," and gave a special shout out to first responders fighting the spread of coronavirus.