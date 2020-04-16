Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may be social distancing in different states, but that doesn't mean she's all by her lonesome.

It turns out her longtime friend Ben Barnes is keeping her company while she stays in Los Angeles, Calif. On Thurs., paparazzi captured a few photos of the Grease: Live dancer and the Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian actor, which were published by the Daily Mail. The two were taking a casual stroll through the streets of her neighborhood, with Julianne walking in her socks decorated with dogs.

Over the years, the actors have mixed and mingled on multiple occasions, including at after parties, other Hollywood events and even a few times at Julianne's home.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that Brooks and Julianne "have chosen to quarantine apart for right now," with Brooks currently staying in Idaho, where they exchanged vows in 2017. According to the insider, "[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them."