Tiger King star Joe Exotic has scored a small legal victory in his $89 million false arrest lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge granted Joe's (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) request for an extension to file an objection in the civil case. In a letter submitted by Joe, which you can read below, the former zookeeper writes from a Texas prison medical facility, where he was placed in quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.

"Sorry for the handwritten letter," Joe writes, "However I am being isolated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth and have no access to a computer, phone, email or library to respond to the government's last request. I am asking for at least [a] 30-day extension to the deadline of April 28th, 2020 in hopes I am allowed access to use things in order to properly answer their request."

U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk set Joe's new deadline to May 28.

E! News can also exclusively report that as of Thursday, Joe is out of quarantine and transferred to a special housing unit within the prison he's serving his 22-year sentence in.